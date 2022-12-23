Northumbria Police has launched an appeal for witnesses following an incident in Sunderland on Thursday, December 22. Officers were called to the scene following a collision involving a pedestrian and a motorbike.

Shortly after 4.30pm on Thursday, it was reported that a white Lexmoto motorbike had been travelling north on Springwell Road near to the junction with Sunningdale Road when – for reasons yet to be established – it collided with the woman.

The pensioner was taken to hospital with serious injuries, Northumbria Police confirmed on Friday. She remains in hospital in a stable condition. The rider remained at the scene and is assisting officers with their inquiries, police added.

A police presence in Springwell Road on Thursday, December 22.

An investigation has since been launched and officers are now appealing to the public for witnesses.

Sergeant Marc Lennox, of Northumbria Police’s Motor Patrols Department, said: “This was a very serious collision which has left an elderly woman with serious, potentially life-changing injuries. An investigation is now well underway to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

“We are now urgently appealing to anyone who witnessed what happened or who may have relevant dash cam or CCTV footage to contact us immediately. In addition, if anyone saw a white Lexmoto motorbike in the area prior to the collision occurring, please get in touch.”