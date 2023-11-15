'It will make a huge difference to the patient who is given that present'

Christmas shoppers are being asked to pop another pair of PJs or nightie into their festive shopping basket as part of Sunderland Royal Hospital’s Nightwear Before Christmas campaign.

Often referred to as ‘the most wonderful time of the year’, for patients suffering health problems, Christmas can often mean an extended stay in hospital away from family, friends and festive fun.

Designed to bring some festive cheer at what is inevitably a difficult time, the nightgowns will be wrapped and handed out to patients in Sunderland Royal on Christmas Eve which can be worn that night or opened on Christmas morning.

The Delirium and Dementia Outreach Team (DDOT), which is based at the Alexandra Centre at the hospital, helps coordinate the donations and distribution to patients.

Andrea Lawson, Moira Kennedy and Laarni Antonio from the Delirium and Dementia Outreach Team at Sunderland Royal Hospital.

DDOT Elder Life Specialist Practitioner, Claire Boylan, said: “This year we’re kicking off the campaign even earlier, as we know that the shelves are often cleared of pyjamas and nighties quite quickly in the run up to Christmas.

“If you’re out doing your shopping or buying online, we’d be so grateful if you’re able to add another pair to your bag.

“It will make a huge difference to the patient who is given that present from you. Quite a few of our older people on our wards don’t have family nearby or they may have been in our care for some time.

“We work really hard across our hospitals to make the festive time a good one for our patients.

“Anyone who sends on a pair of pyjamas or nightie to hand out will bring a smile to a patient’s face and warm their heart.”

The annual appeal is run by South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust who are appealing in particular for larger sizes “which are often most needed” and for the garments to be made from cotton.

Ideally donors are also asked to wrap the items and label with the size and whether they are for males or females.

Other items needed, which can also be wrapped and donated, include slippers, which need to have backs on them, and toiletries.

A hospital spokesperson said: “Novels, puzzles and colouring in books and colouring in materials will be gratefully received and will be handed out too.

“Anyone who would like to donate to the Sunderland appeal can drop off their donations at the Alexandra Centre, which is on E Floor.”

The centre is open from Monday to Friday, 8am to 4pm, with a post box also available next to the entrance for items to be dropped off outside of these times.