Every penny raised will stay in Sunderland and the North East.

SAFC chief operating officer, Steve Davison, has joined other business leaders across Sunderland to take part in a sleep out at the Stadium of Light to raise thousands of pounds to help the city's homeless and other charitable causes.

The Sunderland CEO Sleepout took place at the start of November and has raised a whopping £34,000, some of which will go to support the Sleepout charity which is helping to tackle homelessness across the country.

Other charities to benefit include Walking with the Wounded, Changing Lives, DePaul UK, Foundation of Light and the Red Sky Foundation.

Participants had to brave the wrath of Storm Ciaran as it battered the home of the Black Cats.

Business and charity leaders taking part in the CEO Sleepout at the Stadium of Light.

After spending the night in his sleeping bag under the stars, Steve Davison said: “I have a far better understanding of the challenges of being homeless, but I know we have only scratched the surface.

“Even this insight has made me realise how important it is to do what we can as society to address the problem and I saw first-hand the great work that CEO Sleepout do to address the issues.

"It is brilliant that so much money has been raised.”

Gemma Taylor, Contract Pack Manager for Clearly Drinks, also took part in the event.

She said: "What a great night to be part of and such a worthwhile cause to raise money for. “Giving up my warm bed to spend one night outdoors was a very humbling experience and really opened my eyes to the terrifying reality thousands of homeless people have to endure night after night."

Launched in 2013, CEO Sleepout events take place across the UK and the charity has currently raised around £4m by asking business leaders to spend a night in the cold.

Chief Executive of CEO Sleepout, Bianca Robinson said: “The weather was awful but the spirit of the group shone through.

“They were determined not to let the rain put a dampener on their night, and their efforts have raised money that will help hundreds of the most vulnerable people in Sunderland during the darkest and coldest months.

"It also provided the group with a taste of the unforgiving hardship thousands of rough sleepers face every single night.