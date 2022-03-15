Homes For Ukraine scheme: How can Sunderland residents help, sponsor and host refugees fleeing from Russia's war in Ukraine?

The world has been shocked by the humanitarian disafter across Eastern Europe due to the invasion of Ukraine from Vladimir Putin’s Russian Army.

The United Nations believes over 2.8 million people have been displaced as a result of the military action which started on February 24 as an extension of the action in the east of Ukraine, which began back in 2014.

A continent-wide humanitarian response began almost immediately across Europe, and now the UK Government have set up an online system for anyone wanting to open their homes to refugees fleeing the crisis.

What is the Homes For Ukraine refugee scheme?

The scheme has been put in place by the Government in order to allow households across the UK to open their doors to those who have been forced to flee Ukraine.

Under the scheme, there will be no cap on the number of people from Ukraine coming into the UK.

How long are refugees expected to remain in houses given by the scheme?

As it stands, the Government are asking people in the UK to offer accommodation for at least 6 months. This may be longer depending on the developments across Ukraine.

How can I get involved with the scheme and host a refugee?

Anyone wanting to host a refugee can register their interest online and they will be updated as the scheme develops. There is currently a short form to fill out.

The next steps will include checks on both those looking to open up their homes to refugees as well as those looking to use the scheme to find a safe place to stay.

Other information will include further assistance in understanding the arrangement and the role of other organisations such as local councils in providing support.

Will I receive any financial support if I offer a room out?

Anyone looking to assist someone in need has been told to not charge rent to those staying in their home, but the Government are offering an optional monthly payment of £350 as a thank you.

