Echo readers have been nominating the areas in and around Sunderland which they think need a spring clean.

As the nights get lighter, we asked our readers to nominate the areas of Wearside which they think are in need of a decent spring clean.

By James Harrison
Thursday, 17th March 2022, 4:55 am
Updated Thursday, 17th March 2022, 9:15 am

Leaders in Sunderland have taken several steps in recent years to try and spruce up the city and surrounding areas, from dumping bulky waste collection charges to scrapping pest control call-out fees for domestic properties and supporting the Echo’s own Clean Streets campaign.

But after asking Echo readers on our Facebook page, many living and working in the city feel more needs to be done to ensure the area looks its best.

Here are some of your choices. Click here to add your own to the post.

1. Sunderland city cetnre

Sunderland City Centre was a prime target for readers who branded it a "joke", a "mess" and a "dump".

Photo: Stu Norton

2. Blandford Street

Several readers suggested Blandford Street, in particular, was ripe to be spruced up.

Photo: Stu Norton

3. Holmeside, Sunderland city centre

Reader Claire Duffy said the area around Holmside should be "demolished and rebuilt".

Photo: Stu Norton

4. Hendon

Hendon was a popular target for an overhaul

Photo: Stu Norton

