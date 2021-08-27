Sunderland City Council set to scrap pest control call-out fees on domestic properties

Sunderland City Council have confirmed that the amnesty on pest control fees will begin on October 1 and aims to make the service more accessible to residents who have been financially impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic.

As part of the move of enhanced support for residents, a new team of six officers are also being recruited in an effort to tackle pest control issues across the city.

Sunderland City Council have confirmed that pest control call-out fees will be scrapped from October 1. Photo: Pixabay.

Council bosses have also confirmed that they will be liaising closely with Northumbria Water Ltd about the sewers and working with housing providers to ensure that they are resolving any property disrepair issues which are contributing to pest control problems for residents in their homes.

The Deputy Leader of Sunderland City Council and portfolio holder for Environment & Transport, Councillor Claire Rowntree, has revealed the local authority recognises the impact of the pandemic and doesn’t want people to miss out on vital services.

Cllr Rowntree commented: “Many households have faced unforeseen challenges during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We recognise this and want to make sure that no-one has to miss out on accessing important front-line services.”

If you require any further information on pest control, including how to report any issues, then you can visit www.sunderland.gov.uk/pest-control for more details.

