Here's why the city's landmarks are going to be lit up red tonight

The city's most famous landmarks are being lit up in red tonight (October 17) in a show of support for the fight against racism.

Penshaw Monument, Northern Spire Bridge, Hylton Castle, Fulwell Mill and Seaburn lighthouse will all be lit red for Show Racism the Red Card's Wear Red Day which is all about raising awareness of racism and promoting inclusion.

Penshaw Monument is just one of the landmarks being lit up red. | Sunderland City Council

Organised by Show Racism the Red Card, the UK's leading anti-racism education charity, the annual event encourages people to stand together against racism in all its forms, by wearing something red on October 17.

Last year 710,000 supporters signed up to take part in the event which helps fund the charity's anti-racism education work. This year it is hoping to reach 1 million.

Speaking about the city's support for the event, Councillor Kelly Chequer, Deputy, Leader of Sunderland City Council, said: "I’m delighted be supporting Wear Red Day 2025.

"Sunderland has long had a reputation for being a city where people are known for being warm and welcoming. But we all know how divisive racism can be and the devastating impact it can have on our communities.

"That’s why it’s vital that we continue to stand together against racism in football and in our communities - by supporting Show Racism the Red Card, and by challenging racism wherever we find it.

"Show Racism the Red Card does a fantastic job in our communities, working with local schools to educate our children and young people about racism in society.

"I’m proud that we have a football club which takes a hard line against racism, encouraging fans to report anything they see during the game and supporting Show Racism the Red Card events.

"It’s also really important that we all continue to look out for and report any kind of racism where we see it and work together to build a city where everyone feels welcome."