Sunderland City Council have responded to photographs showing rough sleepers appearing to have set up temporary homes in some bus shelters across the city.

The Council were responding to images published on social media showing a bus shelter on Chester Road, close to Sunderland Royal Hospital, with a bed, chest of drawers with what appear to be toiletries, washing line with clothes hung up to dry, and a makeshift carpet made from cardboard.

Bus shelters in the city being used by rough sleepers. | Neil Fatkin

The second photograph is of a bus shelter on Kayll Road Road which has a mattress and bedding, with the shelter’s seat appearing to be used to store personal belongings.

Photographs taken by the Echo show the sleeping set-up on Kayll Road still remains. Whilst the chest of drawers and washing line in the bus stop on Chester Road appears to have gone, the camp bed and mattress still remains.

Responding to the situation a spokesperson for the City Council said: “Homelessness is a very complex issue which affects many people, cutting across all communities and social demographics.

“We are aware of some people who have been sleeping in bus shelters and are actively engaging with them as part of our ongoing commitment to support those who are, or at risk of being homeless.

“Our approach is rooted in prevention and early intervention and when people accept temporary accommodation with 24/7 support, it provides more than just a roof over their heads.

“This accommodation offers a safer, more stable environment where they can begin to rebuild their lives, access services, and take steps toward long-term independence and wellbeing.”

Sunderland Community Soup Kitchen founder Andrea Bell raised concerns that there are “no places left in the hostels and there’s not enough emergency accommodation for homeless people”.

However, the City Council have stressed that their Housing Options teams are available Monday to Friday between 8.30am – 5pm on 0191 520 5551 or 0800 2346084 for anyone wanting to discuss their current housing situation and that cases are prioritised, with those homeless or most in need being supported first.

The spokesperson added: “The Housing Options Team also operates out of office hours for those who are street homeless in an emergency. They can be contacted on the freephone number above.

“Preventing homelessness benefits everyone. By strengthening the building blocks of a healthy life, such as with secure housing and access to support, we’re working to build a fairer Sunderland for all.”