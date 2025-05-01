Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

This May half-term, young Black Cats fans have the chance of a lifetime to emulate their heroes by playing football on the hallowed turf of the Stadium of Light, the home of SAFC.

The “unforgettable experience” is being hosted and organised by SAFC’s official charity, the Foundation of Light, and all proceeds from the initiative will go to support the vital work they do in the local community.

Children playing on the Stadium of Light pitch. | Foundation of Light

A Foundation spokesperson said: “Budding young footballers aged three to fourteen will have the chance to play on the same turf as their Sunderland AFC heroes.

“There will be the chance to run out of the tunnel, play on the pitch, and everyone will have their photograph taken pitch-side and receive a commemorative certificate.”

The event is scheduled to take place on Wednesday May 28 with five one hour and fifteen minute slots available for six to fourteen year olds between 8am and 2.15pm.

There will then be a 45 minute slot for three to five year olds.

Registration on the day takes place at the Beacon of Light, with all players chaperoned to the Stadium of Light.

Spectators are welcome and can watch the action from the West Stand in the Stadium of Light, with refreshments available before and after at Yard Nine café in the Beacon of Light.

The cost is £30 for six to fourteen year olds and £25 for the younger children slot.

There are a limited number of places available for each session, with 96 spaces per time slot, so demand for places is expected to be high.

You can find out more and book a slot via the Foundation of Light website.

The Foundation of Light was established in 2001 by former Sunderland AFC chairman Sir Bob Murray CBE.

The Foundation looks to use the power of football and SAFC to educate and inspire people and to improve the education, health, wellbeing and happiness of people the city and wider region.