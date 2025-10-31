Here's how you can benefit from seven new half-a-million pound digital health hubs

City residents are set to benefit from nearly half-a-million pound of funding to help them access online health services and improve their wellbeing.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

£468,465 has bee invested into creating seven new digital health hubs to provide residents with access to devices, connectivity and tailored digital support to help them engage with essential health services and to access work and online services.

City residents are set to benefit from seven new digital health hubs. | Sunderland City Council

The new hubs have also been designed to support people’s mental wellbeing, enabling participants to mix with other people as well as being able to digitally contact friends and family who may live outside the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Seven new hubs have been established in communities with significant digital needs, while five existing hubs have been strengthened with new equipment, peer mentoring and outreach activities.

Bespoke hubs have also been set up to support vulnerable groups such as those experiencing homelessness, ex-offenders and young people.

The hubs are already delivering wide-ranging social benefits. By tackling the root causes of poor health and promoting healthier lifestyles, residents are engaging in activities that boost wellbeing, supported by both offline and virtual health services.

The new hubs include Broadway Youth and Community Centre, Hendon Health Hub, Penshaw Community Centre, Plains Farm Youth and Community Centre, The Old Rectory in Houghton-le-Spring, and Basis Sunderland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Each hub provides reliable Wi-Fi for up to 30 devices, access to national digital inclusion tools such as Learn My Way and the UK Databank, and tailored community programmes and referrals to health services.

Help will also be on hand from trained volunteer ‘Tech Mates’.

Councillor Alison Smith, cabinet member for corporate services and equalities at Sunderland City Council, said: “For many people, going online for the first time can feel overwhelming, but the hubs give them a safe and welcoming place to learn at their own pace.

“I’ve seen residents go from not knowing how to switch on a device to booking GP appointments online and staying in touch with family. It’s about giving people confidence and showing them how digital skills can make everyday life easier.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liz St Louis, director of smart cities and enabling services at Sunderland City Council, added: “Our smart city journey is about more than technology – it’s about people. These new Digital Health Hubs ensure that everyone, regardless of their background or circumstances, has the tools, skills and support they need to live healthier, more connected lives.

“It’s a real example of how technology, when delivered locally, can change lives.

“Digital Health Hubs have made a profound difference in our community – from helping older residents attend GP appointments online to supporting young people with job applications and training – the hubs are about building confidence as well as providing online access.”

The hubs have been funded by Sunderland City Council in partnership with the UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The success of the hubs has been made possible through collaborative efforts, including Sunderland City Council’s joint venture with Boldyn Networks. Boldyn has played a key role in carrying out site visits and deploying the digital infrastructure ready for launch and operation of the hubs.

You can find out more about your local digital health hub on the City Council’s website.