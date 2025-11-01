Fans will be able to get a full health MOT at the Beacon of Light. | Submitted

Sunderland AFC and its official charity the Foundation of Light in partnership with the NHS is inviting fans to take a shot and get a winter health MOT ahead of the Black Cats next Premier League game.

Fans eligible for flu or COVID-19 vaccinations will be offered their jabs alongside blood pressure checks, diabetes screening and advice on quitting smoking from NHS health teams at the Beacon of Light matchday fan zone when Sunderland AFC take on Everton on Monday 3 November.

Sunderland AFC and the Foundation of Light are one of four clubs, united across the region, including Darlington FC, Spennymoor Town FC and Gateshead FC in supporting winter check events, offering free vaccinations to those eligible, simple health check-ups, and helpful advice to stay well this winter.

Dr Catherine Monaghan, medical director, NHS North East and North Cumbria Integrated Care Board (ICB), said: “It's fantastic that Sunderland and the Foundation are helping to support our NHS vaccination campaign and winter health checks.

"Thousands of fans, across our region will be eligible for a free flu or COVID-19 vaccination this year so I would really encourage them to take up the offer of a free vaccine. Not only will this protect them against serious illness but means they can avoid missing any matches over the Christmas season too.

"Older people and young children are more likely to become seriously ill if they catch flu or COVID-19 and the vaccines can be lifesaving – they are our best defence against these viruses."

COVID-19 vaccinations are available for anyone over 75 and people who are immunosuppressed. In addition, flu vaccines are available for pregnant women, over 65s, carers, frontline health and care staff and those with long term conditions or a weakened immune system.

Flu vaccines are also available for children aged 2-3 from GP practices or participating community pharmacies, available to book online, and school aged children from reception to Year 11 from school immunisation teams.

The matchday health checks will be held at the Beacon of Light at the fan zones, 90 minutes before the 8pm kick off and are available to everyone.

"Offering winter vaccinations and health checks in football grounds will hopefully make it easier for fans to access vital care and advice," said Dr Monaghan.

"I'd urge everybody to go along and make sure they're match fit for winter."

Future matchday clinic dates

8 November 3pm Spennymoor Town v Peterborough Sports at The Brewery Field

8 November 3pm Sunderland v Arsenal at Beacon of Light

8 November 3pm Gateshead v Solihull Moors at Gateshead International Stadium

22 November 3pm Gateshead v Boreham Wood at Gateshead International Stadium

22 November 3pm Darlington v Spennymoor Town at Blackwell Meadows

25 November 7:45pm Darlington v Curzon Ashton at Blackwell Meadows

29 November 3pm Spennymoor Town v Chester at The Brewery Field

29 November 3pm Sunderland v Bournemouth at Beacon of Light

9 December 7:45pm Spennymoor Town v Buxton at The Brewery Field

20 December 3pm Spennymoor Town v Oxford City at The Brewery Field

20 December 3pm Gateshead v Eastleigh Gateshead International Stadium

20 December 3pm Darlington v King's Lynn Town at Blackwell Meadows