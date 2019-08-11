Heavy rain fails to dampen spirits of competitors in Sunderland's Great Northern Dragon Boat Challenge
The weekend’s heavy rain failed to put a dampener on the annual Great Northern Dragon Boat Challenge in Sunderland.
The popular event was a roaring success once again, with competitors and spectators alike braving the rain to enjoy the nail-biting competition at Hetton Lyons Country Park on Sunday, August 11.
Re-enacting a tradition that stretches back more than 2000 years, the event saw teams – each made up of 20 people – race against each other over a 250 meter course.
The races took place in traditional Chinese dragon boats, with Mayor of Sunderland, Cllr David Snowdon kicking off the event by launching the first race of the day.
Each crew had its own drummer who aimed to keep paddlers in sync on the course, with those taking part all hoping to raise money for their chosen charitable causes.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
Organised by two of Wearside’s leading Rotary groups, SR1 and Sunderland Satellite, attractions for the day also included a fun fair, craft stalls and food and drink outlets.
And despite the weather, visitors turned out in force to cheer on the teams taking part in the race while enjoying the host of other attractions at the family friendly event.
Ahead of the race day, Ian Wong, President of Sunderland’s SR1 Rotary Group said: “This a fantastic opportunity to have a great day out and watch something very different.
“And it’s also a great opportunity for anyone who wants to raise funds for their own charity to do just that.”