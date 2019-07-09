Great Northern Dragon Boat Challenge returning to Hetton Lyons Country Park
North East families looking for a fun day out this summer can get fired up – thanks to a spectacular sporting event.
On Sunday, August 11, Hetton Lyons Country Park will play host to the Great Northern Dragon Boat Challenge, where teams race against each other in a sporting tradition that goes back more than 2000 years.
Along with the racing, a whole host of family-friendly entertainment is planned for the day to keep everyone happy – and to raise money for some worthwhile causes.
The event is being organised by two of Wearside’s leading Rotary groups, SR1 and Sunderland Satellite, which along with the racing is organising a whole host of other attractions for the day. A fun fair, craft stalls and food and drink outlets will all be available and there is still time for teams of friends, family or colleagues who want to take part in the races to sign up.
Entertainment is being provided by finalists from the Genfactor, who will be performing from 11am on the day
Prior experience isn’t necessary for participants in the race and full training will be given on the day.
“This a fantastic opportunity to have a great day out and watch something very different,” said Ian Wong, President of Sunderland’s SR1 Rotary Group.
“And it’s also a great opportunity for anyone who wants to raise funds for their own charity to do just that.”
Anyone wanting more information or who wants to enter a team – at a cost of £400 per boat - can download the entry form at www.dragonboats.co.uk.