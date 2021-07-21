Heartbreak as Sunderland martial arts coach is diagnosed with terminal cancer aged 36

Amanda with her son Thomas, 4.

Loved ones are rallying around Amanda Lamb, from Moorside, after she received the devastating news that she has terminal cancer which will eventually spread across her entire body.

The mum-of-one now lives with her sister Stacey Brickle, who is looking after her sibling during the last months of her life.

Amanda, who was a martial arts coach at KM Martial Arts Academy in Castletown, is currently undergoing chemotherapy to prolong her life but has asked her sister Stacey to bring up her four-year-old son Thomas when she passes.

Amanda with her sister Stacey who has been looking after her since the diagnosis.

Stacey, 36 who has four children said: “Amanda is an amazing, positive and strong person, it was devastating when we received the news but we’re still hoping for a miracle and that’s all you can do.

"She asked if I would raise Thomas as one of my own when she passes and I was more than happy to do that – She’s always there for everyone and we’re best friends so I want to do all I can for her.”

The martial arts coach was taken into hospital on Christmas Day last year and was diagnosed with rectal cancer which then developed to liver cancer.

Amanda has asked her sister Stacey to look after her son Thomas when she passes away.

Stacey, who runs a cleaning company, said: “It’s really hard seeing her like this and you don’t realise how bad the pain is until you see it 24/7.

"Amanda never asks for help and it’s really hard to work, look after the kids and support Amanda – It takes it’s toll on you but I’d rather be the one to take it on over anyone else, it can be isolating but I have to be strong for the children, there’s no other option.”

A fundraiser has been set up by a friend of Amanda’s after the family were told they needed to leave their home as the landlord is selling the property.

Stacey said: “It’s added more stress to our lives and we’re devastated but we’ll get through it and we’re now focusing on making happy memories.”

