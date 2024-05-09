Headway Festival to raise money for a good cause at STACK Seaburn
Headway Wearside, the charity which supports people with brain injuries, is hosting a corporate fund raising night with a difference on 27 June.
Tickets are now on sale for the Summer Festival event being held at STACK Seaburn, which will include food and drinks, entertainment and a range of festival-themed activities.
The organisers were keen to move away from the usual black tie fund raising style of event and create something really fun and different – but at the same time raising vital cash for Headway Wearside.
“We wanted to use somewhere in the city and create something a little bit unusual but which we are sure everyone will really enjoy,” said Kim Hunter, Business and Community Development Manager at Headway Wearside.
The festival is being sponsored by Burnetts Solicitors LLP, EMG Solicitors and JSP Case Management, organisations which all work closely with Headway and their clients.
Paul Brown of Burnetts, who is also chair of Headway Wearside, is hoping that the event will be well supported.
“Headway Wearside does such important work and being able to raise money to fund that work is vital,” he said.
“We hope this will be a fantastic night and that lots of businesses and individuals will come and join us for what promises to be a really memorable evening.”
Tickets for the event are £600 for a table of ten. For further information or to book contact [email protected]
