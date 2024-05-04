Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It’s proved a big hit with its branches in Gateshead and Newcastle - and now Sunderland can take a bite out of Davey’s.

Davey's Mexicano opens at STACK Seaburn

A lockdown success story, business partners Rob West and David Milburn set up Davey’s Breakfasts and Sandwiches in a small shop in Sheriff Hill, Gateshead, four years ago, opening a second branch in Sandyford a year later after the business took off.

Their breakfast sandwiches, burgers and milkshakes have become staples on the menu, but their fun take on food has seen them experiment with dishes from around the world.

Now, they’ve opened their first Mexican unit at STACK Seaburn, specialising in a fusion of flavours, such as Mexican ramen, featuring overnight slow cooked Birria beef, mozzarella, ramen, spicy Mexican gravy and Chipotle sauce; soft shell tacos with a range of fillings, loaded nachos and fries and churros.

Davey’s Mexicano head chef Fabio Sousa and Davey’s UK executive head chef Adam Brown.

Rob says it’s great to be bringing the brand to Wearside.

“We both worked in hospitality and opened our first Davey’s sandwich shop in Sheriff Hill in lockdown. We thought we’d try and do something ourselves until we could go back to our jobs once Covid was over,” said the businessman.

“The longer lockdown went on, the busier it got and we kind of tripped and fell into creating this brand that people loved. People would buy our sandwiches and milkshakes for takeaway and take photos of them on their walks at places like Angel of the North and we grew this big following.

“Since then, we started jumping on trends with food and trying new things. A lot of our customers were students who would travel to Sheriff Hill for food, so we opened our second branch in Sandyford.”

Mexican Ramen are a signature dish at the new addition to STACK

They recruited executive chef Adam Brown who helped them take the brand to the next level as they expanded their portfolio.

They began experimenting with tacos and ramen, which also proved popular, leading to the creation of the Davey’s Mexicano brand at STACK.

It opens on May 3, from 4pm in the downstairs unit which once housed Chapos Tacos.

“With our flagship Davey’s in Gateshead, we found there was a lot of people travelling from places like Sunderland, Durham and Washington, so it’s great to be opening in Sunderland,” said Rob.

“It’s great to be collaborating with STACK because they have a natural footfall here and a great line-up of events for people, such as the EUROs,” he said. “The roof should be coming off at STACK soon and we’re looking forward to a great first summer here.”

On the menu

Davey’s Mexican tacos

Signature tacos - all served with Mexican gravy to dunk

Big Beef Cholo - £10.25

Mexican City Chicken - £10.25

Chilli Guapo - £9.25

Halloumi Queso - £9

Mexican ramen

Birria Beef Ramen - £9.50

Shredded Chicken Ramen - £9.25

Spicy Veg Ramen - £8

Loaded Nachos

Nachos Supreme - £7.25

Nachos Classic - £6

Fries

Chilli Cheese Fries - £6.50

Nacho Cheese Fries - £5.95

Churros

Nutella & Strawberry - £6.50