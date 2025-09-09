“He was a big softy who was loved by everyone” - the heartfelt words of Buddy the roundabout dog’s owner Jonathan Frost after sad passing of the popular German Shepherd last week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Buddy sadly passed away last Tuesday (September 2) with news of his death sparking thousands of tributes from across Shiney Row and the wider Wearside area, with many from motorists who had become accustomed to Buddy and Jonathan relaxing and playing together on the village’s roundabout.

Buddy the Roundabout Dog. | Jonathan Frost.

Jonathan, 58, who works for Sunderland City Council, said: “Buddy turned 14 in May (2025). His back legs had gone and he was having real mobility issues and was in pain.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I took him to the vets and they said the best thing for Buddy at this stage was to be put to sleep.

“He was just a big softy and would often go up to strangers and people he knew looking for affection and treats.

“Whenever we walked past the shops in Shiney Row, people would come out and want to give him treats.

“Everyone loved him and if it worked once, Buddy knew to try the same approach again.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Due to the unique nature of Shiney Row roundabout encompassing a field and walkway below road level, Buddy and Jonathan would often end up on their daily exercise routine being watched by passing traffic.

It was this familiarity with local and commuters along with posts of the pair on social media which led to him becoming affectionately known as Buddy the roundabout dog.

Buddy relaxing on Shiney Row roundabout. | Google

Jonathan said: “German Shepherd dogs tend to go where they want to go and Buddy would often get to the roundabout and stay there.

“If it was hot he would often chill out under a tree and we would often play with his ball there - although he would never bring it back.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I would throw the ball for Buddy and he would run after it but then he would just sit there with his ball and wait for me to come and throw it again - it kept me fit.

“I remember one of the local Facebook groups putting a post up about Buddy the roundabout dog and it just grew from there.

“I like to go under the radar, and no one really knows me, but everyone knew Buddy.”

Since Buddy’s sad passing, Jonathan says he has not left his house, other than to go to work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “Like any dog owner you get into a routine of going out for our walks. Since Buddy passed away last week I’ve not really been out as I’ve no longer got any reason to.”

In addition to the tributes, many Shiney Row residents have been calling for a permanent memorial to Buddy including the planting of a tree and renaming the roundabout after him.

Shiney Row resident Denise Welch, 49, is hoping to get a plaque made in Buddy’s memory.

She said: “I have a little Shih Tzu and whenever we were out he would go up to Buddy. There was a massive size difference but they really got along.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Like everyone else, I was absolutely gutted when I heard Buddy had died. I’ve spoken with Jonathan and I would like to get a plaque made with Buddy’s name and photograph which we can attach to a tree on the roundabout.”

Jonathan said he has been “overwhelmed” by the outpouring of grief to Buddy’s passing and is “flattered” by the offer to create a plaque in his memory.