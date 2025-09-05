The residents and motorists of Shiney Row and Houghton-le-Spring have been paying heartfelt tributes to Buddy the roundabout dog after his sad passing this week.

Due to the unique nature of the roundabout encompassing a field and walkway below road level, Buddy and his owner Jonathan Frost could often be seen by motorists as they walked, played and relaxed together.

Buddy relaxing on Shiney Row roundabout. | Google

The German Shepherd became so well known to people on their daily commute that he became known locally as Buddy the roundabout dog.

However, this week Jonathan posted a photograph on social media with the sad message RIP Buddy The Roundabout Dog, accompanied with emoji paw prints.

The post sparked a massive outpouring of sadness with hundreds of people reminiscing about the familiarity of seeing Buddy on the roundabout and sending their condolences to Jonathan.

One poster stated: “Sad to hear this news. Always looked for him every time I went round the roundabout. Such a beautiful dog.”

Another poster added: “This is so sad. We often used to see him early on a Saturday morning in the middle of Shiney Row roundabout. As a German Shepherd owner myself I know what his owner will be going through - especially after loosing one myself.”

A number of people reacted to the news on the Houghton-le-Spring residents’ Facebook page.

One poster said: “He was a local celebrity and my children loved to watch out for him each time we drove by. RIP Buddy and thinking of your owner to.”

Another said: “We would always look out for him when out in the car, especially with my daughter growing up.

“Knowing you’re home was not only seeing Penshaw Monument, it was also seeing Buddy. Seems like he’s always been there and he’ll be a big miss.”

One poster added: “So so sorry to be reading this. Buddy has always been there on that roundabout for what seems forever and he is an absolute legend.

“You will be remembered by so many and you will be talked about by future generations as we pass the memories on. Buddy you were loved and it's your time to run free and fly high.”

A number of posters have also suggested a number of ways in which Buddy should be remembered, including naming the roundabout after him.

One poster said: “Such sad news. A beautiful dog and we always looked out for Buddy and his owner when we drove by.

“There should be a tree planted for him.”

Another poster said: “The roundabout will never be the same. Let’s get a statue of him made.”

If Buddy’s owner would like to pay tribute to their dog then please contact me at [email protected]