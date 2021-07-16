‘He gets free food’ – Jordan Pickford’s favourite pizza shop reveals their pride after Euro 2020 heroics
Classic Pizza in Washington have expressed their pride in homegrown England talent Jordan Pickford after his impressive performances throughout the Euro 2020 tournament.
The shop, on Front Street in Concord in Washington, is a keen favourite of England’s number one.
The Everton and England goalkeeper has previously shared his love for the takeaway with his thousands of followers after posting an image of their doner kebab meat pizza and garlic sauce on his Instagram with the caption: “Classic Pizza ideal”.
The 27-year-old former Sunderland goalkeeper has even mentioned his favourite dish from the shop in various interviews and most recently told The Guardian he has a “particular weakness” for kebab pizza.
Following England’s Euro 2020 incredible performance Classic Pizza owner Selim Kilic has expressed his pride in the footballing star and said he can’t wait to welcome him back.
He said: “Everyone around here knows Jordan, his dad still comes into the shop now and again and we’re always asking to see how Jordan is getting on.
"He did amazing throughout the Euros, especially saving Italy’s last penalty, it is just a shame about the result.
"Jordan is always welcome for free pizza whenever he is home.”
Within the last month, the shop has just started to sell a new speciality dish that may be right up Jordan Pickford’s street – the ‘Best Kebab Calzone’.
Pizza dough is rolled out, covered in tomato sauce and cheese and stuffed full with kebab meat and chips before being folded over and topped with more tomato sauce and cheese before being placed in the oven for around 10 minutes.