The shop, on Front Street in Concord in Washington, is a keen favourite of England’s number one.

The Everton and England goalkeeper has previously shared his love for the takeaway with his thousands of followers after posting an image of their doner kebab meat pizza and garlic sauce on his Instagram with the caption: “Classic Pizza ideal”.

The 27-year-old former Sunderland goalkeeper has even mentioned his favourite dish from the shop in various interviews and most recently told The Guardian he has a “particular weakness” for kebab pizza.

Selim Kilic, owner of Classic Pizza in Washington which Jordan has mentioned in a previous interview with The Sun back in 2018.

Following England’s Euro 2020 incredible performance Classic Pizza owner Selim Kilic has expressed his pride in the footballing star and said he can’t wait to welcome him back.

He said: “Everyone around here knows Jordan, his dad still comes into the shop now and again and we’re always asking to see how Jordan is getting on.

"He did amazing throughout the Euros, especially saving Italy’s last penalty, it is just a shame about the result.

The England number one is allowed free food from the shop on Front Street following his excellent Euro 2020 performances. Photo: Nick Potts/PA.

"Jordan is always welcome for free pizza whenever he is home.”

Pizza dough is rolled out, covered in tomato sauce and cheese and stuffed full with kebab meat and chips before being folded over and topped with more tomato sauce and cheese before being placed in the oven for around 10 minutes.

