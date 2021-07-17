Classic Pizza on Front Street in Concord, Washington has launched a new speciality dish – the ‘Best Kebab Calzone’.

Pizza dough is rolled out, covered in tomato sauce and cheese and stuffed full with kebab meat and chips before being folded over and topped with more tomato sauce and cheese.

It is then placed in the pizza oven for around 10 minutes while it all cooks through before being served with garlic and chilli sauce.

Classic Pizza owner Selim Kilic with "The Best Kebab Calzone".

The new dish comes in three different sizes and prices, starting with 10 inches for £7.99, 12 inches for £9.99 and then 14 inches for £12.99.

Owner Selim Kilic has revealed that despite the new speciality only being on Classic Pizza’s online menus, it has proved popular with customers.

He said: “It is basically a standard kebab meat pizza that is folded over like a calzone and stuffed with chips before being topped with more tomato sauce and cheese.

"So far we’ve had nothing but good feedback about it.”

Jordan, who is from Washington, revealed to The Guardian earlier this month that he has a “particular weakness” for kebab pizza with a garlic dip.

He said: “Everyone around here knows Jordan, his dad still comes into the shop now and again and we’re always asking to see how Jordan is getting on.

"He did amazing throughout the Euros, especially saving Italy’s last penalty, it is just a shame about the result.

"Jordan is always welcome for free pizza whenever he is home.”

