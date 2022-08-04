Ha'way the Lasses! Message for England's Lionesses spotted on the beach at Seaburn

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Families out for a stroll at the coast this week may have spotted the celebratory design on the sand at Seaburn.

This great picture, captured by Sunderland Echo reader Stuart Wilson, shows the creators of the sand art hard at work with the finishing touches. And we think it looks spectacular!

A message in the design on the beach at Seaburn read: “Congratulations. Ha’way the Lasses!”

The sand art also featured the England badge’s three lions, an illustration of the European Championship trophy complete with UEFA logo and ‘Euro 22’ encased in a heart.

There were numerous links between the trophy-winning Lionesses squad and Wearside, with former SAFC Women players Jill Scott, Lucy Bronze, Beth Mead and Demi Stokes all featuring in the squad.

Scott also featured in the side’s last Euros final in 2009.

*Thanks to Stuart Wilson for sharing this picture with us on Facebook.