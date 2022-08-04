Ha'way the Lasses! Message for England's Lionesses spotted on the beach at Seaburn

Families out for a stroll at the coast this week may have spotted the celebratory design on the sand at Seaburn.
This great picture, captured by Sunderland Echo reader Stuart Wilson, shows the creators of the sand art hard at work with the finishing touches. And we think it looks spectacular!
A message in the design on the beach at Seaburn read: “Congratulations. Ha’way the Lasses!”
Most Popular
-
1
Serial Sunderland criminal drove car at cyclist - then his passenger made off with the bike
-
2
Air ambulance deployed to help people who were believed to have fallen down a cliff
-
3
Violent ex from Sunderland made shooting threats with fake gun in trousers after turning up at former girlfriend's home
-
4
Video catches dolphins putting on an acrobatic display off Sunderland's Roker Pier
-
5
Woman spat on police officer after calling 999 for help on New Year's Eve
The sand art also featured the England badge’s three lions, an illustration of the European Championship trophy complete with UEFA logo and ‘Euro 22’ encased in a heart.
There were numerous links between the trophy-winning Lionesses squad and Wearside, with former SAFC Women players Jill Scott, Lucy Bronze, Beth Mead and Demi Stokes all featuring in the squad.
Scott also featured in the side’s last Euros final in 2009.
*Thanks to Stuart Wilson for sharing this picture with us on Facebook.