Sunderland families celebrate Halloween with their Spooky Snaps.

Halloween 2022: Spooky Snaps as Sunderland families celebrate Halloween

It’s the scariest day of the year – October 31.

By Debra Fox
40 minutes ago

And with the Halloween celebrations in full swing for 2022, we called out to families on Wearside to send in their Spooky Snaps as ghosts and ghouls of all ages don their favourite creepy costumes.

We’ve been inundated with pictures in the run-up to Halloween, so if you're in the market for a last-minute costume, see if you can take inspiration from some of this fantastic fancy dress!

Check out another batch of our Spooky Snaps below, and see more on our website here.

Thank you to everyone who has sent a picture so far. Don’t worry if you can’t see yours here – we will feature as many as we can in due course. Keep your eyes peeled for more Spooky Snaps coming soon!

1. The squad

Lilly, age 9, Alfie, age 7, and Buster the dog celebrating Halloween.

Photo: Laura Jenkins

2. Little monster

Coby-Lee, 10 months, celebrates Halloween.

Photo: Stacey Younger

3. Horror

Bobby Houghton, age 8, celebrating Halloween.

Photo: Shawna Price

4. Too cute

Molly, 8 months, is definitely 'too cute to spook' on Halloween.

Photo: Paula Lay

