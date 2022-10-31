News you can trust since 1873
We take a closer look - from a safe distance - at some of the region's haunted houses for Halloween 2022.

Haunted houses: 24 pictures of haunted houses across the North East as families celebrate Halloween 2022

The Halloween spirit is in high supply across the North East – and if you’re in a mood for a scare, there are plenty of haunted houses to visit across the region.

By Debra Fox
39 minutes ago

Skeletons have surfaced, ghosts have taken up residence and there’s fake blood and flashing lights aplenty as monsters both young and old decorate their homes in the spirit of spooky season!

We put a call out to our readers for the most horrifying houses across the region – and from grim graveyards to ghost trails, there are plenty of petrifying plots to visit if you’re in the mood for a good jump scare on October 31.

So, be on your guard for things that go bump in the night and feast your eyes on this selection of haunted Halloween houses across the North East. Thank you to everyone who shared a photograph with us.

1. Standing tall

Creepy characters stand guard over this house - stop for a closer look, if you dare!

Photo: Kimberley Louca

2. Heed the warning

The message says keep out ... and we don't think we dare enter!

Photo: Jenna Maria Day

3. Little monster

Lola, age 4, looks right at home at this haunted house. She's much braver than we are!

Photo: Gemma Balderson

4. Eight-legged freaks

We don't fancy waking up to these eight-legged monsters at home. Let's hope they clear off by November 1 ...

Photo: Gillian Henderson

