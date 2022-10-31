Families across the North East have been getting into the spirit of the season. And with spooks in mind, their homes have been adorned in all things horrifying for Halloween (Monday, October 31). From skeletons and spiders to graveyards and ghosts – there are many things that go bump in the night looking to catch you out on Fright Night.

In the mood for a Monday scare? Well, if you think you’re brave enough, we’re inviting you to take a tour through some of readers’ haunted houses as we head into Halloween afternoon and evening. But, be warned. Only the bravest survive!

Take a closer look at our Halloween footage from across the North East – and a big thank you to everyone who contributed to the creepy collection.