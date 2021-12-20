Staff at Castletown pump manufacturer Grundfos have collected food, toiletries and other essentials, as well as raising more than £900 for Sunderland Community Soup Kitchen.

They also raised a further £600 for Wearside charity Norah’s North Pole, which helps Santa give toys to children might otherwise receive no Christmas presents.

Grundfos have supported Sunderland Community Soup Kitchen for some years. However, this is the first time they have raised money for the Nora’s North Pole charity, which supports families across the North East.

Grundfos team members, left to right, Amanda Waite, Diane Crone, John Austin, Sean Peel and Carly Young.

Nora’s North Pole is based in the Marine Activities Centre on Sunderland Marina. It was set up in 2015 in memory of grandma Nora Wilkinson, who used to help her grandchildren make Christmas boxes for children who most needed them. Donations can be made through their website.

The Sunderland Soup Kitchen opened in July 2019 and is based in Hendon. It also covers Grangetown and Pallion, but has been spreading its operations. Donations can be made through their Facebook page.

As well as providing this support, Grundfos workers have been holding their Naughty Elf Competition. Whoever finds the elf wins a prize and items are also donated to the soup kitchen. It’s a bit of fun for staff, but with some important health and safety messages.

Catherine Attwell, HR director at Grundfos, said: “We’re delighted to be helping the soup kitchen again this year.

"It’s an important charity doing some great work in the city and I’d like to thank our team for their generosity.

“We’ve been collecting cash donations, food and toiletries for a few weeks and people have added items bought during their regular shopping.

“It’s the first time we’ve supported Nora’s North Pole; the charity was suggested by a member of our HR team.

“We hope we’ll bring some Christmas cheer to local families who need a bit of support.”

Grundfos is a Danish company and the world’s leading pump manufacturer. The firm employs more than 18,000 people globally. It opened a Wearside plant in 1973 and now employs nearly 170 people at its Castletown site.

