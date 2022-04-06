Great North Air Ambulance appealing for volunteers

Last year GNAA responded to 1,620 incidents, which was their busiest on record, and this number is expected to increase in 2022.

It will cost £6.7m this year to sustain the air ambulance service, which has maintained an uninterrupted service throughout the pandemic, despite losing on average £100,000 a month.

To bridge the gap in funds GNAA is appealing for volunteers across a variety of roles to help out during the summer.

Great North Air Ambulance helicopter

Sophie Bendelow, regional fundraising lead for GNAAS, said: “This is the first time in two years we haven’t had restrictions imposed due to the pandemic so we’re really looking forward to being out in the community with no limitations.

“Like many charities we have suffered a fundraising loss, so we’re looking for people who can spare some time to help out at events and carry out bucket collections to raise essential funds for our charity.”

Volunteers tasks may include:Helping set up and clear down on event days

:: Meeting and greeting guests, participants and spectators

:: Supporting participants as they take part in an event, by marshalling, cheering or handing out refreshments

:: Volunteer applicants need to be 17 or over and full training is provided.

:: There are also opportunities to become a regular volunteer with roles including delivering talks and servicing collection boxes.

Sophie added: “Whether you can spare a full day or just a handful of hours, every minute of that donated time helps towards supporting our live-saving service.”