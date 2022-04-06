Sunderland petrol station's expansion plans will create new jobs

Back in March 2022, Sunderland City Council’s planning department received an application for Nicholsons Garage, off Blue House Lane, in the Usworth area.

This included demolishing an existing single-storey rear extension to make way for a new extension, as well as internal modifications to the building.

The changes aim to create one larger retail unit along with increased storage, ancillary spaces and the relocation of the existing hot food outlet within the petrol filling station.

Nicholsons Garage, off Blue House Lane in the Usworth, Washington Picture: Google Maps

A design and access statement, submitted with the plans, provides more details on the redevelopment proposals.

It reads: “A single point of access will be provided for customers from the petrol station forecourt incorporating level access.

“A new kiosk window has been incorporated to the side façade for staff security purposes.

“A new shop frontage to replace that of the hot food outlet is to be installed.

“The new frontage is to match the appearance of the existing retail outlet”.

The design and access statement goes on to say: “The scale of the development will be sympathetic to the immediate surroundings.

“The new extension will be single-storey with a flat roof construction, therefore will have minimal impact on the surrounding properties”.

A planning application form adds that the proposals would create two additional full-time jobs and three part-time roles.

A decision on the proposals will be made following a period of council consultation.