Colin, 78, took on the running challenge in memory of his wife.

A great grandfather who joined a gym after the death of his wife is celebrating after completing the City Runs in her memory.

Colin Dunn, front, with the Arrow Strength team. Credit: Will Palmer / Sunderland City Runs

Joining Arrow Strength Gym in Leechmere Industrial Estate has helped Colin Dunn to deal with the grief of his losing wife Audrey last year.

The 78-year-old from Ashbrooke joined the gym’s Silver Shoes fitness group, aimed at people aged over 65, and soon got the fitness bug.

So much so, he began training six times a week with gym owner and trainer Joe Arrowsmith, 30, to take on the Sunderland 10k together.

Along with a team of 20, including Colin’s daughter Judith Grassam and grandson Ben, Colin and Joe completed the challenge at the weekend, along with thousands of others who took on the 3k, 10k and half marathon routes in the annual City Runs event.

Colin completed the race with his teammates. Credit: Will Palmer / Sunderland City Runs

“It was absolutely fantastic, “ said Colin. “I finished in more or less the time I was expecting to, which was an hour and a half. I had put a lot of effort in, but I think old Father Time was telling me to take my time.

“The Arrow Strength team were all fantastic. They all had T-shirts with my name and the gym’s name on. When I ran they ran and when I walked they walked. Then when it came to the last 100metres they pushed me to the front and the announcer called my name out - it was a great atmosphere. “

Colin with late wife, Audrey

The pair had set out on their challenge to raise £500 for the British Heart Foundation, but have tripled that with more than £1,600 raised for the cause - and counting.

“I was back in the gym the next morning to ease off,” said Colin. “It’s become a part of my life now and I’ll still be going, we’re even talking about doing a cycling challenge next year.”

Colin was supported throughout the course. Credit: Will Palmer / Sunderland City Runs

Trainer Joe started his Silver Shoes classes to help his grandmother, Dorothy, to increase her mobility and it's turned into a small community of pensioners who take part weekly, with the oldest group member being 80.

Joe draws on the NHS's Falls Prevention exercises, whilst also incorporating his own techniques which help members with movement, strength and staying stable on their feet.

He said: “The fabulous event from Sunderland City Runs at the weekend was certainly a memorable one for all of us here at Arrow.

Colin and Joe in training at Arrow Strength gym in Leechmere

“At Arrow, we’re all about community and supporting one another, whether that’s in a workout, mixed in through social events or something as big and emphatic as Colin’s 10k Run.

“We’ve been overwhelmed by the level of support we’ve received in terms of donations and the camaraderie shown by the wider Arrow community.

“We even had supporters on the day along the sidelines join in on the hype as we went through the course alongside Colin through his effort. This is what it’s all about for me, being able to empower people and bring people together under a common goal. There’s no better feeling!”