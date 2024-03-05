Watch more of our videos on Shots!

While many 78-year-olds are putting their feet up and enjoying retirement, Colin Dunn is pulling on his trainers and hitting the gym six-times-a-week.

Colin Dunn, left, in training for the Sunderland 10k with trainer, Joe Arrowsmith, 30

The great grandfather from Ashbrooke is training hard to take on the Sunderland City Runs 10k in May.

Joining the Arrow Strength Gym in Leechmere Industrial Estate after his wife Audrey passed away last year has helped give Colin a focus and now he'll be taking on the 10k in her memory.

By his side will be trainer Joe Arrowsmith, 30, owner of the gym, who met Colin when he joined his Silver Shoes fitness group, aimed at people aged over 65.

Joe Arrowsmith, far left, with his Silver Shoes group. Back middle from left: Alan Nordstrom and Colin Dunn. Front from left: Dorothy Nordstrom and Brenda Askew.

"I found myself at a loose end when I lost my wife," said Colin who will be 79 when he does the 10k.

"My grandson lives in California and is a friend of Joe's and suggested I start coming to one of Joe's classes for older people.

"It started as something to occupy a bit of time and now I come six times a week. Joe suggested we do the 10k run and do it in aid of the British Heart Foundation, as his dad has had a heart attack. It's a great cause and I know Audrey would have supported that."

The pair initially set their fundraising target at £500 but are so close to raising that already that they've upped it to £1000.

Colin with late wife, Audrey

Trainer Joe started his Silver Shoes classes to help his grandmother, Dorothy, to increase her mobility and it's turned into a small community of pensioners who take part weekly, with the oldest group member being 80.

Joe draws on the NHS's Falls Prevention exercises, whilst also incorporating his own techniques which help members with movement, strength and staying stable on their feet.

Colin had kept a good level of fitness, but joining the classes has raised the bar further and he has gone from only being able to deadlift 30kg to 80kg in six months.

Colin can now deadlift 80kg

Speaking about their 10k training, Joe said: "Colin is very dedicated, and more often than not I have to pull him back rather than letting him do what he wants."

He added: "I started Silver Shoes last April as my nana was upset about not being confident on her feet - it's now my favourite class to teach.

"Gyms aren't always as accessible to over 65s as everything is aimed at a younger age.

"But I can see how beneficial it is to the members and we have a great laugh. It's the class where I can see the most improvement, and it really improves quality of life overall.

"I knew that I wanted to prove what many studies before me had shown; that resistance training can benefit anyone of any age.

Arrow Strength gym is based at Leechmere Industrial Estate

Joe's granddad, Glen Arrowsmith, who's recovered from his heart attack is planning to do the run with Joe and Colin.

Colin's daughter Judith Grassam and her husband, Chris, and son Ben will also be taking part in the 10k, meaning three generations of the same family will be taking part in the annual event.

A highlight of the city's sporting calendar, this year's Sunderland City Runs take place on May 12.

It will feature a day of running in the city with more than 4,000 people covering a range of distances.