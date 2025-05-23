Grand Central Rail issue warning to SAFC fans travelling to Wembley

SAFC fans travelling to Wembley this weekend are being warned that all Grand Central trains running between Sunderland and the capital are fully booked.

A Grand Central spokesperson said: “Grand Central are looking forward to carrying as many passengers as possible this weekend, heading to Wembley Stadium for the Championship Play-Off Final between Sheffield United and Sunderland on Saturday, May 24.

Thousands of SAFC fans will be heading to the capital by train. | National World/Grand Central

“Grand Central Rail has announced that all services between Sunderland and London King's Cross will experience high demand and are fully booked.

“Particularly busy travel times are southbound trains from Sunderland to London King's Cross: all day on Friday and Saturday morning and northbound trains from London King's Cross to Sunderland: Saturday evening and Sunday morning.”

With Blades fans also heading down to Wembley, Grand Central are also warning passengers travelling from South Yorkshire.

The spokesperson added: “Services between Doncaster and London King's Cross are expected to be fully reserved. In particular, southbound trains from Doncaster to London King's Cross on Saturday morning and northbound trains from London King's Cross to Doncaster on Saturday evening.

“Grand Central Rail advises passengers travelling with open tickets and without seat reservations to avoid travelling on our Sunderland route or between Doncaster and London.

“Due to extremely high demand, those without reservations may not be able to board.”

Travel updates can be found on the Grand Central website.