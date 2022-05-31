Go North East supports North East Pride Events in 2022

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The transport firm will be proudly leading the parade through Durham city centre with one of its iconic open-top buses as the city hosts a pride event on Sunday, 29 May.

The parade starts outside the Cathedral and finishes at The Sands, where the main festival will take place. Blue’s Duncan James will be headlining the main stage, with appearances from dance music legend Alison Limerick, and RuPaul Drag Race star Kitty Scott-Claus.

Then, on Saturday, June 11, Go North East will show its support at Sunderland Pride as it displays its specially painted Sunderland Pride bus and will be giving out free goodies. Drag Race superstars, Choriza May and Scarlett Harlett, will be performing, alongside many other great acts.

Finally, on Saturday, July 23, Newcastle plays host to UK Pride which is set to be the biggest Pride celebration the North East has ever hosted, with tens of thousands of people expected to flock to Newcastle from across the country.

Go North East will be supporting the parade, and is teaming up with Pride Radio for a competition that will see listeners given the chance to win six pairs of weekend Platinum Passes which gives VIPs access to the Platinum bar and garden, closer access to the main stage, and possibly even the chance to mingle with the star acts.

Martijn Gilbert, managing director at Go North East, said: “We’re very proud and humbled to be given the chance to play a small part in each of the main North East Pride celebrations this year.

“At Go North East, we’re committed to championing diversity through our internal One Team GNE initiative. We recognise the importance of Pride celebrations, not just as a chance for people to come together and have fun, but also as a way to honour those who have worked tirelessly for rights that the LGBTQ+ community have today in the UK, and draw attention to the millions of LGBTQ+ people around the world are still deprived of the rights that they should have.