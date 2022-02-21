Want to be a bus driver? Go North East, Stagecoach and Arriva to hold recruitment day in Sunderland

A bus driver recruitment event is to be held in Sunderland during the industry trade body, Confederation of Passenger Transport’s (CPT), Bus and Coach Driver Recruitment Week.

On Thursday, February 24 between 10am and 2pm, those interested will be able to pop along to Park Lane in Sunderland, where teams from the region’s bus companies will be on hand to have a chat about being a bus driver, and to provide guidance through the application process.

The recruitment week follows changes in the labour market affecting many sectors across the country as the UK emerges from the pandemic.

A Go North East bus

Go North East say there are now approximately 7,000 driver vacancies in the bus and coach industry, so CPT has launched the recruitment week, to help raise awareness of driving roles and accelerate recruitment.

Martijn Gilbert, chair of the North East bus operators association, NEbus, said: “Bus drivers play a vital role in our community, and public transport is playing an increasingly important role in connecting our communities, reducing congestion on our roads, and improving air quality.

"We want to encourage people to consider a job as a bus driver and we invite everyone to attend this event to find out more about the job opportunities available.

“Many people rely on buses to make their day-to-day journeys, as well as for making longer trips. Driving a bus is a job with real purpose and is at the heart of the green agenda too.”

