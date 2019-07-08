Girl ‘serious but stable’ after collision with car in Sunderland
A girl is “serious but stable” in hospital after she was involved in a collision with a car while riding a bike.
She was rushed to the Royal Victoria Infirmary, in Newcastle, for treatment to head injuries following the incident in Tunstall View, Silksworth, Sunderland, on Sunday.
A Northumbria Police spokesman said on Monday morning: “At about 1.45pm yesterday afternoon police received a report of a collision between a cyclist and a car on Tunstall View in the Silksworth area of Sunderland.
“Emergency services attended and the 11-year-old cyclist was taken to hospital where she remains in a serious but stable condition.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
“The driver was spoken to by officers at the scene and although he was not injured, he was very shaken by the incident.
“Inquiries into the circumstances around the collision are ongoing.”
Witnesses should call 101, quoting incident 618 0707019.