Girl taken to hospital with 'serious injuries' after collision on Sunderland road
A schoolgirl has been taken to hospital with head injuries after she was involved in a crash while out on her bike.
Northumbria Police and the North East Ambulance Service were called to Hawthorn Avenue, off Blind Lane in Silksworth, at 1.38pm today, Sunday, July 7, following calls about a collision between a cyclist and a vehicle.
A spokeswoman for Northumbria Police said: “We attended a report of a road traffic collision involving a young girl aged around 12.
“She has sustained serious injuries and has been taken to hospital.”
An ambulance was sent to the scene and a crew of paramedics took the girl to the Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle for further treatment for head injuries.
Police are appealing for witnesses in the wake of the incident and have asked anyone with information to call 101 quoting incident 618 0707019.