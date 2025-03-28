Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Mums looking for style advice, a make-up refresh or even a new hair-do can now consult a leading group of experts, thanks to a special event at Sunderland’s the Bridges.

On Saturday 29 March, the day before Mother’s Day, the shopping mall has invited an experienced team of stylists, make-up artists and hairdressers to be on hand to give out advice to shoppers.

Mums can pamper themselves at the Bridges this Mothers Day weekend. | Sorted PR

Fashion stylist Maddie Sidebottom of Re:Loved Boutique at Wynyard, celebrity make- up artist Amanda Bell, and L'Oréal award winning hairdresser, Scott Atchison of Satchi Salons will all be in the centre between 10am and 3pm, as part of the Meet the Stylist event, to share their expertise with shoppers.

And as an added incentive, the first 50 shoppers to chat with the stylists in Central Square will also receive a special goody bag.

The trio will also be restyling three lucky mums who were chosen for a personal session, nominated via the Bridges’ Facebook page.

The three winners will each have a consultation in advance of the day with Maddie, who will then select a range of items from stores in the centre for them to try on and keep as part of their styling experience.

They’ll also receive a hair consultation with Scott and get a make-up makeover with Amanda, who has worked at top events such as the BAFTAs.

All the experts will be available to chat to shoppers, with Amanda offering a make-up bag makeover for anyone who wants to get some professional advice about products and what they should be using.

Members of the Satchi team will also be carrying out hair consultations for shoppers, with Maddie also on hand to give out style advice on everything from accessorising a wedding outfit or how to style the latest look.

Anyone wanting some specific help is invited to bring their outfits along on the day.

Karen Eve, Centre Manager at the Bridges believes this will be a great opportunity for everyone, particularly anyone who has a special occasion coming up that they might need some advice for.

She said: “The thought of having a personal styling and glam squad is something that most women would absolutely love.

“So we thought as part of our Mother’s Day celebrations we’d let three mums enjoy that very special experience whilst getting some hints and tips from artistes at the top of their game.

“In between styling our three winners our experts are available to speak to shoppers about everything from what kind of style suits them to how to have a new hair and make up look.

“This is a great opportunity for our shoppers to really get some amazing advice from a group of renowned experts and discover the fantastic range of products available within the centre.”