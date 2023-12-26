Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

George Frazer and his son George Frazer, 10 with cousin Madoc Atkinson, who are to run 19 laps around football grounds for Teenage Cancer Trust.

A nine year-old Sunderland lad and his dad are taking on a running challenge to raise money for a cause close to their hearts.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

George Fraser, who turns 10 this month, his dad - also George and other relatives are running 19 times round local football pitches and aim to be at the Stadium of Light during February's half-term.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Before that they will have completed 19 laps around the Ford hub football pitches, as well as Sunderland West End where George plays for the under-10 West End Blacks and the 1st Cloud Arena, home of South Shields FC on December 27.

The number of laps is significant. On May 30, 2023 young George's uncle, Adrian Atkinson, passed away after suffering from osteosarcoma - bone cancer. He was just 19 and the brother of George's mam Rachel.

There have been tough times recently for the family. In April 2022 young George's granddad, another George Fraser, died aged 77 after becoming ill following a fall.

But they now look to the future and have set a £2,000 target for the Teenage Cancer Trust. Each 19-lap run is about four miles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Little George is a pupil at Hill View Juniors while his dad runs a storage company. The fundraiser was partly inspired by young George's love of football.

George Frazer and his son George Frazer, 10 with cousin Madoc Atkinson, who are to run 19 laps around football grounds for Teenage Cancer Trust.

The elder George, 46, said: "Adrian was diagnosed with stage 4 osteosarcoma. The cancer had spread from his left shin bone to his lungs.

"However, Adrian fought bravely and never lost faith. He was an inspiration to us all and words cant describe how proud we all are of how he handled the situation.

"We celebrate Adrian's 19 vibrant years and his inspirational battle against osteosarcoma.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This journey is more than a tribute; it's a symbol of resilience, family love, and the power of football to heal. Help us support the Teenage Cancer Trust and make memories that transcend the game.

"We know that this is a ambitious goal, but we're hoping that the good nature of Sunderland fans will help us to achieve it.

"We're also hoping to raise some money for the Teenage Cancer Trust in the process and make memories that money cant buy and show George that life is not always bad.

"We would be grateful for any support."