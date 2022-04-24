Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cato Street planters

Ten planters are available to adopt on the community orchard in Cato Street which is currently being developed by the Southwick Altogether Raising Aspirations (SARA) project and the community.

The project, which is based at Austin House in Shakespeare Street, Southwick, brings together Sunderland City Council, Northumbria Police, Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue, Northumbria Violence Reduction Unit, Adult and Children's services, housing, education and health partners to rejuvenate Southwick, and help support residents in the area.

The project also gives people in the Southwick ward a say about what the priorities should be for the area.

Vicki Neal, community engagement worker for the SARA Project, said: “We know there are lots of green fingered residents in Southwick who would love to grow their own fruit and vegetables but who don’t have their own garden, so this is a great opportunity to have a go.

“We’ve got 10 large planters donated by the council and repainted by Springboard Futures available for adoption. So we’d urge anyone who is interested to get in touch.”

The land where the planters are situated is being brought to life as a community orchard after it has been left vacant for more than 20 years by local residents and the SARA project.

Anyone interested in adopting a planter can find out more by contacting Vicki Neal on 07867156667.