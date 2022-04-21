Seaham mum receives award for life-saving efforts

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Megan James, 21 accepted the Chairman’s Medal, the highest accolade that Durham County Council can award to individuals and organisations for outstanding voluntary contribution to County Durham.

In July 2020 Megan was walking home with her son Elijah after shopping in Seaham when she heard cries for help. She used first-aid skills she’d learnt on a council-run course for young parents, to perform life-saving CPR on a man who had collapsed.

A passer-by looked after her son whilst she gave vital medical help to the man, following the instructions of an ambulance service operator over the phone, whilst waiting for paramedics to arrive.

Megan and son Elijah accepting her award

Megan who had attended the first aid training course in case she needed to help her son in an emergency was able to save the man’s life.

She said: “I’m very proud to be awarded the Chairman’s Medal. It was lucky that I was in the right place at the right time and I’m so pleased that I was able to help. I never expected anything like that to happen, but I hope my story inspires more people to learn CPR and how to do first aid.”