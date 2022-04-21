Seaham mum receives award for life-saving efforts

Megan James, 21 accepted the Chairman’s Medal, the highest accolade that Durham County Council can award to individuals and organisations for outstanding voluntary contribution to County Durham.
In July 2020 Megan was walking home with her son Elijah after shopping in Seaham when she heard cries for help. She used first-aid skills she’d learnt on a council-run course for young parents, to perform life-saving CPR on a man who had collapsed.
A passer-by looked after her son whilst she gave vital medical help to the man, following the instructions of an ambulance service operator over the phone, whilst waiting for paramedics to arrive.
Most Popular
-
1
Devastated Sunderland mum pays tribute to son 'with heart of gold' killed after collapse of garden feature in 'freak accident'
-
2
UPDATE: One person taken to hospital and four others receive treatment after bus and car collide in Easington Lane
-
3
Motorcyclist dies after Easter Monday collision in Sunderland
-
4
Jet2 announces extra flights from Newcastle International for 2022 - here is where you can fly to
-
5
Sunderland pervert with 'sexual interest in children' found with over 10,000 indecent images
Read More
Megan who had attended the first aid training course in case she needed to help her son in an emergency was able to save the man’s life.
She said: “I’m very proud to be awarded the Chairman’s Medal. It was lucky that I was in the right place at the right time and I’m so pleased that I was able to help. I never expected anything like that to happen, but I hope my story inspires more people to learn CPR and how to do first aid.”
Council Chairman Cllr Watts Stelling, who awarded Megan with her medal, said: “Megan’s swift and brave actions saved a man’s life. To remain calm and in control in an emergency, and to administer the essential medical attention he needed, shows great strength and courage, as well as highlighting the importance of learning vital first-aid skills. She’s incredibly humble but Megan’s amazing actions fully merit this award.”