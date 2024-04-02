Funeral details announced for Tom Lynn as Sunderland prepares to say final farewell to SAFC stalwart
Arrangements have been released for the funeral of Sunderland AFC super-fan Tom Lynn, who died suddenly last week at the age of 66.
There will be a service at St Chad's Church in East Herrington on Monday, April 15, 2024, at 11.45am.
Tributes continue to roll in for Tom who, among many other things, had been a columnist for the Sunderland Echo and Football Echo, as well as a much loved father, granddad, husband and friend.
One tribute was created in sand at the foot of the Cat and Dog Steps in Roker, where an artist created a sand piece which said "Ha'way the lads, rest in peace Tommy Lynn" beneath a recreation of the club's former crest.
On Easter Monday fans at the Stadium of Light delivered a minute's applause after the 66th minute of Sunderland's game against Blackburn Rovers.
