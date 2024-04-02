Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The sand tribute to Tom Lynn at Roker. Image courtesy of Mike Hillam.

Arrangements have been released for the funeral of Sunderland AFC super-fan Tom Lynn, who died suddenly last week at the age of 66.

There will be a service at St Chad's Church in East Herrington on Monday, April 15, 2024, at 11.45am.

Tributes continue to roll in for Tom who, among many other things, had been a columnist for the Sunderland Echo and Football Echo, as well as a much loved father, granddad, husband and friend.

One tribute was created in sand at the foot of the Cat and Dog Steps in Roker, where an artist created a sand piece which said "Ha'way the lads, rest in peace Tommy Lynn" beneath a recreation of the club's former crest.