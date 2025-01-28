Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A fundraising walk will take place in memory of a Sunderland teenager whose name continues to make a difference in the city.

To mark six years since Connor Brown was stabbed to death in Sunderland city centre in February 2019, Walk For Connor will take place on Sunday, February 16 raising funds for the charity founded by his family.

Much-missed Connor Brown | Submitted

Connor was just 18 and had been enjoying a night out when he was killed, devastating his family, friends and the wider community.

Much work has been done in his name after his parents Simon and Tanya set up the Connor Brown Trust to educate the city’s youngsters about the devastating consequences of knife crime, including bringing the thought-provoking Knife Angel sculpture to the city last year.

As well as educational work, the trust fundraises for bleed kits, which have been installed at various locations around Sunderland, from the side of Chaplins pub to the ALS building in Sheepfolds.

In cases like Connor’s, the bleed kits can make the difference between life and death, giving the victims a vital few more moments before professional medical assistance arrives.

As well as in cases of knife crime, the kits are also a life-saving tool in other incidents such as falls and road traffic accidents.

Walk For Connor has been organised by Emily Laidler of Emily L Fitness.

Connor Brown's parents Simon and Tayna Brown installing a Bleed Kit at Chaplins pub with Coun Lyall Reed and pub manager Andy Golding. | Sunderland Echo

She said: “As many of you know Connor sadly lost his life due to knife crime nearly 6 years ago.

“Following this his family have set up a charity The Connor Brown Trust to fight against knife crime and to help raise awareness.

“The money raised will go towards funding the educational classes and bleed kits to be placed around our community.

“All members of the community are welcome to join.”

Walk For Connor departs from The Bungalow Cafe in Roker at 10am on Sunday, February 16, heading to Colmans in South Shields, before returning to The Bungalow Café.

The walk there and back is around 12 miles and should take just over five hours to complete.

The team will also be walking 5k every Saturday leading up to Connor’s memory starting from The Bungalow Café at 10.30am. Again, everyone is welcome to join.

Charity tins will be also placed around the community and every donation is appreciated.

You can also make a donation on the Walk for Connor Just Giving page https://www.justgiving.com/page/emily-laidler-1?utm_medium=FR&utm_source=CL

You can learn more about the important work being done in Connor’s name here