Funding helps people in Seaham develop new skills

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

1338 (Seaham) Squadron ATC, a voluntary youth organisation within the RAF Air Cadets, was awarded a £1,000 grant by the County Durham-based housing association to renovate an old classroom into an IT and Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) suite.

The money allowed the group to buy five laptops for the suite to accompany PCs, a 3D printer, an air traffic control simulator, and other equipment which will be installed.

The squadron meets every Tuesday and Thursday between 7pm and 9.30pm, and use the facility to help 12-to-20-year-olds develop their life skills.

1338 (Seaham) Squadron

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The sessions help attendees improve their employability skills, including CV writing and job interview skills, while gearing them up for future STEM careers as well as helping them make new friends.

Flight Lieutenant Nathan McCully FARAC, from 1338 (Seaham) Squadron ATC, said: “We wanted to develop our IT and STEM suite as a place to bring young people together while also developing vital life skills that will help them later in life.

“We’re grateful for the funding that we’ve received from believe housing to help bring this vision to life. It will have a major impact on our young people’s futures.’”

Frances Christie, Community Investment Apprentice for believe housing, said: “Providing funding for 1338 (Seaham) Squadron ATC’s IT and STEM suite will help young people in the area develop their life skills and learn more about opportunities in STEM.