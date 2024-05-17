Watch more of our videos on Shots!

There’s a host of events that delve into the city’s rich heritage.

Celebrate Sunderland’s colourful past with a fortnight of open days, performances, talks, tours and workshops.

#LoveSunderlandHeritage fortnight kicks off tomorrow, Saturday, May 18, showcasing a rich collection of venues, groups, societies and destinations dedicated to celebrating Sunderland's centuries of history.

17Nineteen in the East End is taking part in the festival

Taking place from May 18- June 2, #LoveSunderlandHeritage fortnight is a festival that gives residents and visitors an exceptional chance to engage with the history of people, places and creations that have shaped Sunderland and the surrounding area.

The Heritage Sunderland Partnership, which includes local heritage venues and organisations from all across the city have joined forces to offer a vibrant two week programme of open days, performances, talks, tours and workshops.

There is something for everyone, with events, activities and attractions for children and adults of all ages.

The festival gets under way with a special guest appearance from Horrible Histories author Terry Deary at the showcase Sunderland History Fair at Bethany City Church on May 18, in which he will reminisce about the past 80 years of Sunderland and his own passion for the city.

Author Terry Deary will give a talk at Bethany City Church

Other opportunities include a Bishopwearmouth Townscape Heritage Geology Walk, a chance to tour backstage at Sunderland Empire, and a classic car show presented in the shadow of the North East Land Sea an Air Museum’s exhibits, which include their newly acquired Hawk T.1 jet that was unveiled by the Lord Lieutenant of Tyne & Wear this week.

There are talks, exploring the surprising North East roots of Catherine, Princess of Wales and covering local military history for the 80th anniversary of D-Day.

While families can enjoy kids’ history trails around Sunderland Museum and Winter Gardens and Mowbray Park as well as music with rich historical roots, from ballads and shanties to skiffle in venues including The Fire Station, and the beautiful Grade 1 listed Holy Trinity Church - Seventeen Nineteen.

Old Time Sailors who will be performing at Seventeen Nineteen, Holy Trinity Church

Chair of the Heritage Sunderland Partnership and manager of 1719, Tracey Miene said: "It’s wonderful to be coming together again to present such a varied programme of events for #LoveSunderlandHeritage. As a venue it’s a pleasure to offer a range of exciting activities and to meet new audiences throughout the festival.

"The Heritage Sunderland Partnership is delighted to bring together and help promote our collective events and activities throughout the whole of Sunderland. As well as the talks and shows there are tours and open days at the jewels in the crown of Sunderland’s history including Ryhope Engines Museum, Sunderland Museum and Winter Gardens, 1719, Penshaw Monument and the Empire Theatre.

NELSAM Classic Car show

“Even if you think you know Sunderland like the back of your hand, there’s something new and surprising to learn at every one of this year’s events!"

Peter McIntyre, Executive Director of City Development at Sunderland City Council, said: "This festival is an excellent opportunity to shine a spotlight on Sunderland’s rich heritage, collections, our heritage buildings, and cultural landscapes.

“Developed and delivered in partnership, festivals such as #LoveSunderlandHeritage enable us to highlight the breadth and depth of the city’s heritage offer and the part this plays in creating a vibrant and dynamic city for the benefit of all our communities and visitors alike."

Bestselling local author of historical novels, Glenda Young said: "I’m delighted to be part of the latest #LoveSunderlandHeritage festival. I’ll be launching my new book The Toffee Factory Girls during the festival, with two book signing events in Sunderland. I couldn’t hope for a better moment than this celebration of Sunderland's thriving local heritage scene, in the city I love."