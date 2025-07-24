A free music festival will take over a trio of locations in the city centre next month.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One City, One Voice will take place across Sunderland city centre on Saturday 2 August and aims to bring people across the area together to celebrate music and community.

The Peacock will host one of the outdoor stages | Sunderland Echo

Sunderland Music City will host the free celebration of the city’s diversity, musical talents and rich cultural heritage on outdoor stages hosted at Sunderland Minster, The Fire Station and The Peacock - as well as buskers taking up spots across the city centre and seafront.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event is part of the Sunderland Year of Music 2025–2026 and aims to connect people across the city with through live music.

The event will feature free live performances across three outdoor stages, showcasing a diverse lineup of local artists throughout the day.

In addition to the music, attendees will have the opportunity to participate in an interactive DJ workshop, open to everyone regardless of experience.

Local artist Jamal Graham (DJ Jamal G) will be hosting the workshop at The Fire Station and visitors can try their hand behind the decks and learn a new skill.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Local talent Jamal G will host a music workshop | Caviar Studios

This hands-on workshop will run continuously during the event, offering a fun and educational space for people to try out specialist equipment and learn the art of DJing.

The Northern Academy of Music Education are sponsoring One City, One Voice and will be hosting a stage outside The Peacock, featuring performances from four of their talented students — a testament to the city’s next generation of rising stars.

The Bunker will host a stage in Minster Park. The Bunker’s lineup showcases their youth and adult singing clubs, plus appearances from recognised tutors and the

Young Musicians Project. Buskers will also be located across the city centre and Roker seafront, utilising the Sunderland Music City busker pitches that were set up on the opening day of the Sunderland Year of Music.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Beccy Young (a.k.a This Little Bird) will be at Roker seafront between 11am-12pm, followed by Ruby Kelly from 1-2pm.

Beccy Young will be performing in Roker | Submitted

James Berry is at Mackies Corner 12-1pm and Jenny Dean will be by Park Lane between 2-3pm.

There will be a free-entry evening event at Mexico 70, with Beccy Young (one of our Buskers) DJing from 8:30pm – late. A range of cocktails (including a one-off special designed for the event) will be available. Mexico 70 is also serving food from 12 noon till 9.

Michelle Daurat, Lead at Sunderland Music City, said “One City, One Voice is entirely free of charge and is designed to unite the community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re really excited to bring together people of all ages and from all walks of life together in a vibrant celebration of music, culture, and togetherness throughout the city.”

One City, One Voice is a part of the Sunderland Year of Music, with more than 500 events planned, this year of festivities builds on Sunderland’s official designation as a global Music City.