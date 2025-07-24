From big outdoor gigs to Keel Square takeovers: 11 festivals heading to Sunderland

Here’s the big outdoor shows and festivals heading our way, in date order.
1. Summer Parties Series, The Fire Station, throughout August
There's a whole host of gigs taking place for the Summer Parties series at The Parade Ground at The Fire Station. It starts with Kane Gang on August 1 followed by The Futureheads on August 2. On August 3 Elles Bailey makes her Parade Ground debut alongside singer- songwriter Kezia Gill. Local talent Tom A. Smith is set to shine on August 15. On August 16 Celtic punk rockers Ferocious Dog take to the stage followed by The Shires on August 17. On August 29 cult rockers Terrorvision are set to rock the venue. It's ladies night on August 30 with The Diva Show and Ibiza in Symphony on August 31 | Claire Louise Photography
2. One City, One Voice, August 2
One City, One Voice will take place across Sunderland city centre on Saturday 2 August and aims to bring people across the area together to celebrate music and community. Sunderland Music City will host the free celebration of the city’s diversity, musical talents and rich cultural heritage on outdoor stages hosted at Sunderland Minster, The Fire Station and The Peacock - as well as buskers taking up spots across the city centre and seafront. The event will feature free live performances across three outdoor stages, showcasing a diverse lineup of local artists throughout the day. | Collage
3. Urban Fest, Sunniside, August 2 and 3
Pro BMXers, top of the game skateboarders and more will be showing off their skills as the free Urban Fest is gearing up to return to the city. Visitors can look forward to demonstrations and a whole host of urban sports, music and art when the festival returns to Sunniside Gardens on August 2-3. Organised by Sunderland City Centre BID, the festival proved popular for its first outing last year and this year’s event will have an even bigger programme, which includes the opportunity for visitors to learn from the best. The event is welcoming back King Ramps, who are known nationally for creating bespoke skateparks and have their own professional skate and BMX teams who will be performing at the festival. | Submitted
4. Opening show for Women's Rugby World Cup, August 22
Anne-Marie is set to light up the Stadium of Light with a special performance to open the opening match of the Women's Rugby World Cup on August 22. England will take on USA for the much-anticipated tournament with the lively performance, produced by Live Nation, to set the tone for an action-packed six weeks of women’s rugby, featuring 16 of the world’s best teams competing at stadiums around the country. Fans can grab their tickets right now via tickets.rugbyworldcup.com for the opportunity to witness the performance and the start of the tournament first-hand. | Submitted
