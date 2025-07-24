From big outdoor gigs to Keel Square takeovers: 11 festivals heading to Sunderland

3 . Urban Fest, Sunniside, August 2 and 3

Pro BMXers, top of the game skateboarders and more will be showing off their skills as the free Urban Fest is gearing up to return to the city. Visitors can look forward to demonstrations and a whole host of urban sports, music and art when the festival returns to Sunniside Gardens on August 2-3. Organised by Sunderland City Centre BID, the festival proved popular for its first outing last year and this year’s event will have an even bigger programme, which includes the opportunity for visitors to learn from the best. The event is welcoming back King Ramps, who are known nationally for creating bespoke skateparks and have their own professional skate and BMX teams who will be performing at the festival. | Submitted