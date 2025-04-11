Free membership at Sunderland leisure centres for people living with Parkinson's

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leisure centres across Sunderland are offering free memberships to people living with Parkinson’s to enable then to use physical activity to help them manage the condition.

Everyone Active Sunderland announced the initiative today (April 11) on what is National Parkinson’s Day.

Everyone Active currently supports 155 people in Sunderland living with Parkinson’s and runs Parkinson’s-specific sessions including small gym sessions, circuits, seated exercise and tennis.

Being physically active can play an important role in living well with Parkinson’s and those living with the condition can find various activities, such as swimming, walking and dance beneficial in managing their symptoms.

Steve Southam was diagnosed with Parkinson’s six years ago and he utilises the free membership at Houghton Sports and Wellness Centre, taking part in Parkinson’s exercise and gym sessions.

He said: “You are recommended to exercise vigorously and often, to maintain the abilities to move.

“It provides a focus to undertake activities and in a supported environment. My balance and strength has improved, so my risk of falling is minimised and my fitness is generally better.

“I’ve enjoyed having a structure to exercise alongside people who face similar issues.”

It’s the fourth year of the free membership scheme which also includes free memberships for up to three carers to provide additional support, if needed.

Ian Bradgate, Everyone Active’s contract manager, said: “We are immensely proud to be partnering with Parkinson’s UK for the fourth year running. We truly believe the membership makes a real difference to those living with the condition and their carers.

“We want to provide a safe and welcoming environment where the whole Parkinson’s community feel supported, and are confident we have an activity for all, no matter what your age, ability or fitness level.”

Parkinson’s affects around 145,000 people in the UK and there are more than 40 symptoms, from tremor and pain to anxiety. It is the fastest-growing neurological condition in the world and there is currently no cure.

Tom Ingram, corporate partnerships manager at Parkinson’s UK, said: “We’re delighted to partner with Everyone Active, who have very generously offered complimentary membership for people living with Parkinson’s and their carers.

“Being physically active is important for everyone. It supports both physical and mental health and depending on what you choose, can provide social support and interaction, all of which can really help people living with Parkinson’s and those providing informal care.

“Developing a regular physical activity habit can make a person feel more in control when living with the condition. Quality of life can be enhanced and independence and confidence maintained. We hope that with the support of Everyone Active, the Parkinson’s community can enjoy physical activity and use it to make a real difference to their lives.”

Leisure centres taking part include Sunderland Aquatic Centre, Raich Carter Sports Centre, Houghton Sports and Wellness Centre, Washington Leisure Centre, Silksworth Community Pool, Tennis and Wellness Centre, Silksworth Sports Complex and Ski Slope and Hetton Community Pool and Wellness Centre.

You can find out more, including how to join the scheme on the Everyone Active website.