As Christmas draws ever nearer, families can take a break from any last minute festive shopping by enjoying two of the biggest festive movies of all-time.

At noon, you can sing along to ‘Let it Go’ with a showing of the Disney favourite, Frozen, followed by the 1992 classic Home Alone: Lost In New York, at 2pm.

Children and adults alike can also immerse themselves in the festive fun by downloading the Sunderland Experience app and following the augmented reality trail to discover a whole host of Christmas characters and creatures.

The event has been organised by Sunderland Business Improvement District (BID) and Sunderland City Council.

The council’s cabinet member for Vibrant City, Cllr Linda Williams, said: “There is plenty to enjoy in Sunderland over Christmas, and this latest offering is perfect for families doing their Christmas shopping in the city centre or for anyone who wants to watch some festive films in a fun outdoor setting as we enjoy the countdown to Christmas.”

Sunderland BID chief executive Sharon Appleby added: “Nothing says Christmas more than watching one or two of everyone’s favourite movies.

Families can enjoy hot chocolate while watching Christmas movie classics.

"We know Frozen is a real crowd pleaser, as is Home Alone, so we’re sure that this free entertainment is something that people won’t want to miss.”

Hot food and drinks as well as a limited supply of blankets will be available during the screenings, but visitors are advised to “wrap up warm”.