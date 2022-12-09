News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

NHS staff have first carol concerts since lockdown

South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust is hosting two special carol services, the group’s first since the pandemic broke out almost three years ago.

By Tony Gillan
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 9th Dec 2022, 11:34am

The trust is looking forward to welcoming their communities to join the celebrations at St Gregory’s RC Church in South Shields and St Gabriel’s Church in Sunderland.

NHS Carol services have been cancelled in recent years due to covid, with 2022 marking their return. Both events are open to everyone as the trust looks to bring friends, families and staff together to celebrate the festive period.

Hide Ad

The services will feature readings, carols and messages of reflection and each will be followed by refreshments, including mince pies.

St Gabriel's Church has a NHS carol concert on Monday, December 19 at 6pm.
Most Popular

The first will be at St Gregory’s RC Church, in Borough Road, close to The Nook in South Shields, on Tuesday, December 13 from 7pm.

It will be led by Reverend Pat Bealing with music by Spiritus, which features members of the church’s choir, and a performance by Sarah Fenwick, who is the church’s musical director.

Hide Ad

The second service takes place on Monday, December 19 at 6pm in St Gabriel’s Church in St Gabriel’s Avenue, a short distance from Sunderland Royal Hospital, on the corner of Chester Road and Kayll Road.

Read More
Jarrow's historic St Peter's Church to host special Christmas carol services
Hide Ad
The first NHS carol concert is at St Gregory’s RC Church, on Borough Road, close to The Nook in South Shields, on Tuesday, December 13 from 7pm. Google image.

Led by the trust’s lead chaplain, Cannon Reverend Remi Omole, it will feature performances by the Vessels of Praise choir.

Hide Ad

The choir is based at the RCCG Living Praise Church on Pallion Road and includes several members of the trust’s staff, with other colleagues to also support the musical arrangements for the evening.

The NHS carol services will be held at St Gabriel's in Sunderland, left and St Gregory's in South Shields.
NHSSouth TynesideSouth Shields