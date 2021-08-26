Frankie & The Heartstrings pay tribute after loss of 'legend' and drummer Dave Harper
Sunderland band Frankie & The Heartstrings have paid tribute to Dave Harper following his death in hospital.
The band have paid tribute to drummer Dave Harper on Thursday, August 26, after revealing that he passed away in hospital on Wednesday, August 25.
An announcement was made via the official Frankie & The Heartstrings Twitter account, describing the bands heartbreak at Dave’s death.
The tweet said: “We are desperately sad to announce that our dearest friend and drummer Dave Harper passed away in hospital last night.
“Where do we even start to describe what kind of person he was and what he meant to so many.
"This legend was unforgettable and we’re heartbroken over this loss.”
Read More
Dave was also known for being one of the owners of Sunderland’s Pop Recs on High Street West, which he ran with guitarist Michael McKnight.
The cause of his death is currently unknown at this time.