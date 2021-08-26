The band have paid tribute to drummer Dave Harper on Thursday, August 26, after revealing that he passed away in hospital on Wednesday, August 25.

The tweet said: “We are desperately sad to announce that our dearest friend and drummer Dave Harper passed away in hospital last night.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Where do we even start to describe what kind of person he was and what he meant to so many.

"This legend was unforgettable and we’re heartbroken over this loss.”

Dave was also known for being one of the owners of Sunderland’s Pop Recs on High Street West, which he ran with guitarist Michael McKnight.

Frankie & The Heartstrings drummer and Pop Recs owner Dave Harper has sadly died.

The cause of his death is currently unknown at this time.

Support your Echo and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.