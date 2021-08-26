Warning to dog owners after toxic algae in Herrington Country Park poses risks to both public and animal health
Sunderland City Council have issued a warning to dog owners to keep their pets away from the lake at Herrington Country Park until further notice.
The warning comes as a blue-green algae has been discovered in the water at Herrington Country Park that poses health risks to both humans and animals.
It is understood that the health risks to humans are reportedly small however it could cause serious harm to animals should they swim in or drink the affected water.
Following the discovery, Sunderland City Council have now put warning signs around the lake in the park to warn members of the public to keep their pets away from the water.
The signs read: “Caution toxic algae may be present. Lake may be unsafe for people and pets.”
Photos sent to the Echo by Garry Wallace show the extent of the toxic algae that has killed an estimated 200 fish at the Herrington Country Park lake.
It is understood that the blue-green algae is a naturally occurring environmental phenomenon that forms blooms and scums in freshwater during the warmer summer months.
The Deputy Leader of Sunderland City Council and the council's Cabinet Member for environmental matters, Councillor Claire Rowntree, has commented that the warning will be in place at the park until further notice.
Cllr Rowntree said: “This blue-green algae poses risks to both public and animal health when it forms blooms and scums in freshwater during warmer summer months.
“We have posted up warning signs about the bloom and the public should please keep themselves and their dogs away from the lake until further notice."