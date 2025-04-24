Foundation of Light's Parkinson's team take part in national tournament at St George's Park
It was a mixed bag of results for the team which was representing SAFC’s official charity, with two draws, one victory and two defeats.
On Saturday April 19, North East Parkies United then played out a 0-0 draw in a play off game against the Parkysaurusus to take a fourth place finish in their group.
However, all the teams and players taking part were winners when it came to enjoying exercise which can help to benefit their physical condition in battling the disease, as well as raising the profile of Parkinson’s.
St George’s Park’s 2025 Sport Parkinson’s Walking Football Tournament saw 24 teams split into two tournaments, the ‘trophy’ and ‘shield’, with North East Parkies taking part in the former.
Neurological walking football programme lead and coach, Jack Ramsey, was proud of the first tournament for the newly formed side which showed plenty of positive signs to build on.
He said: “It was a great experience for all involved at St George’s Park. The atmosphere around the whole day was incredible and to be at the home of English football, it will be a day to remember for our team.
“To think we only formed last September after two of our participants went abroad to take part in the Ray Kennedy Cup, and the team have come a long way in a short space of time, and I look forward to seeing how far we can go.”
The team meet and train regularly at the Beacon of Light and the players credit continuing to play football with supporting their battle against the disease.
Paul Campbell, who was diagnosed with Parkinson’s in 2010, was one of the early members of the programme at the beginning of 2022.
He said: “It makes a hell of a difference. For one thing, it just takes your mind off everything, you forget that you have Parkinson’s when you are on the pitch.
“It’s a great group of people. I look forward to spending time with them every Tuesday and I’m looking forward to competing together.”
Team mate Adrian Wrigley travels from Billingham to Sunderland every week to play in the team.
He said: “After coming along for a session, I immediately loved the community spirt and physical activity.
“I was formally diagnosed with Parkinson’s four years ago and I have heavy tremors on my left-hand side and starting on the right.
“I’ve actually had some symptoms for the last ten years or so undiagnosed.
“It’s progressing, but I’m trying to stay as active and positive as possible. In keeping your body moving and the neurological network active, it can help slow the decline.
“There’s so many positive benefits to these sessions and I’ve never looked back really.”
